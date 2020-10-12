The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rahul Kohli on Owen’s appearance: “I think I’m terrible”

As you could read in our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor, the new one opera at Mike Flanagan seems to have convinced both critics and audiences. Meanwhile, a cast member has had his say about the physical appearance of his character.

We are talking about Rahul Kohli, interpreter of Owen, cook present in the villa and a person of great success in relations with women. However, the actor, who during an interview granted to the GQ reporters revealed that he didn’t feel very confident when plays the role of the character: “Do you know what makes me laugh? Dressed like this I feel awful. I have these big glasses and a mustache, even if the look is spot on for the period I don’t think it’s very suitable for the standards now. On the other hand, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays Peter Quint, is really handsome even in 80s clothes. Instead, I chose this authentic frame and this old-fashioned haircut. At one point there is this scene where it is said that Owen is the heartthrob of the country, when I heard it I laughed, I thought who, him?“.

Finally, we point out all the easter eggs present in the episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor.