The Haunting of Bly Manor, new posters reveal episode titles

The Netflix catalog will soon be enriched by The Haunting of Bly Manor, the horror series written by Mike Flanagan that had already had an extraordinary success with The Haunting of Hill House.

The nine-episode series is an adaptation of Henry James’ gothic novel The Turn of the Screw, focusing on a housekeeper hired to take care of two children in an old manor of country. Various events will lead the woman to think that that house is haunted by ghosts. That said, if the Flanagan adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House can be taken as a comparison, we can say that also The Haunting of Bly Manor will take substantial creative liberties.

Meanwhile, while we wait for the series to land on the streaming platform, the show’s official Twitter profile has spread gods amazing new posters revealing episode titles which, as we have seen from the trailer, will be very disturbing indeed.

In The Haunting of Bly Manor they will certainly return alcune star di The Haunting of Hill House, including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel. Obviously they will have totally different roles compared to Mike Flanagan’s first series published on Inatagram. While waiting to find out what this highly anticipated new horror series will be like, check out our review of The Haunting of Hill House.