The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan reveals the secrets behind episode 8

Netflix has released an interesting featurette dedicated to behind the scenes of episode 8 of The Haunting of Bly Manor, under the title ‘The Romance of Certain Old Clothes’, which was attended by actress Kate Siegel, executive producer Trevor Macy and creatore Mike Flanagan.

“Episode 2×03 has always been a favorite of our writing team” Flanagan tells in the video, which you can view on the page. “We expected it to become a fan favorite too, and it was one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve had to change things within the season. The decision to shoot it all in black and white was made early in development. . The idea was to completely detach ourselves from the aesthetics established up to that point. Each frame has been carefully thought out to take full advantage of the beautiful and gothic horror aesthetic in black and white. “

The willingness to break away from the rest of the season was also underlined by Macy, who has compared the bet in question on the sixth episode of Hill House, the one to be clear shot almost entirely in sequence.

Flanagan, who we remember will also make the horror series Midnight Mass for Netflix, he then explained from where the idea of ​​the Lady of the Lake was born: “There is a lot of misdirection when it comes to the Lady of the Lake. Fans of ‘The Turn of the Screw’ or ‘The Innocents’ will immediately think she is Miss Jessel, so when it occurred to us to assign her to a totally again, by choosing Viola from Henry James’ short story ‘The Romance of Certain Old Clothes’, we knew it was the right choice. We wanted to insert another familiar face at the most unexpected moment possible. “

