The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan comments on the ending: “That’s what horror is”

After the actors’ reaction to the ending of The Haunting of Bly Manor, comes the reflection of the showrunner Mike Flanagan on the shocking events of the last episode.

During an interview for Collider the showrunner first spoke of the sensational connection we see between the beginning and the end of the season, referring to the image of Jamie asleep in the chair:

“In the pilot episode that was supposed to be the first shot, from behind Carla Gugino’s back, to then return to that exact shot at the end of the series, but then we would also have seen a hand. It was one of the first things we proposed. I’m a bit naive about it, but I think Dani is with her at that point. I think the great thing about a love story is the idea that even if you can’t see a certain person anymore, even if that person is gone (regardless of the type of love, romantic, familiar, a deep friendship ) … if you are looking for them then these people are there with you, even if you can’t hear them“.

Flanagan further explains that for him the focus of the season revolves around what Jamie tells Flora in front of the fireplace. That’s where we understand once again that a ghost is nothing but a wish and it is a tool to ask “What happens to our life when the people we love leave? It’s one of the most uncomfortable and upsetting questions I’ve ever faced. “

Indeed Bly Manor seems to have taken even more faithfully the ideas contained in the stories to which he is inspired, in which the romantic side has a predominant value. The inspiration is also drawn from the author’s personal life though, since when he got married he started thinking about what would happen. when one of the two spouses passed away: “Is it better if I die first or if she dies first? These were the weird issues we discussed. It’s too uncomfortable a question, but in the end what is horror? It is looking at what scares us“.

The choice of the song also played a fundamental role I Shall Believe by Sheryl Crow, a song that has haunted Flanagan since college, when he heard it in The Pallbearer. Being able to use it for the final dance made him particularly proud: “ending with that little speech and that particular song and ending with that last image of the hand resting on the shoulder of someone who doesn’t know it’s there, this is the kind of thing that makes me want to create all of this. I hope the spectators have been as impressed as we have that we were shooting and how it hit Carla, who interpreted that moment as only she can do “.

Not a horror full of splatter or ’80s find, but something more reasoned and dramatic. For an opinion on the quality of the series, we refer you to the review of The Haunting of Bly Manor.