The Haunting of Bly Manor, in the episodes are there hidden ghosts like in Hill House?

The Haunting of Hill House, the first series written and directed by Mike Flanagan per Netflix, also became famous for the ‘hidden ghosts’, or characters more or less visible in certain shots of the various episodes that prompted viewers to look at the series to find them all.

This idea was also reused for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the ‘second season’ of the filmmaker’s horror project? The answer to this question cannot be exactly immediate, e inevitably it will contain several spoilers, so we warn you that from now on you will literally proceed at your own risk.

In The Haunting of Hill House, the ‘hidden ghosts’ were many but used as ‘bait’ for the spectator, and their work was just to increase the tension and communicate how haunted and dangerous the house at the center of the series was. Ghosts of Bly Manor, on the contrary, they are less but all much more integrated into the plot. All of them will have an ‘origin story’ by the final episode, and Flanagan detailed the differences in the use of ‘background’ ghosts for the new season.

“The goal in Season 1 was to hide faces and figures in the shots, while this season we wanted hidden elements to have their own story. And unlike what happened with Hill House, this time their story will be told. By the end of the season, you will know who they are and why they are there“.

But what about the much-loved creepy figures hiding in the shots? Well the answer is yes, you will be able to notice faces or silhouettes during the course of a scene, however it is difficult to define them as ‘hidden ghosts’ since they are often positioned specifically to be noticed (to prepare the viewer to tell their story of origin) , therefore unlike Hill House it will not be necessary to sharpen the sight to locate them. Complicating matters further is the fact that many main characters are actually ghosts, which the public will only realize in the final episode: they too could be considered as the ‘hidden ghosts’ of The Haunting of Bly Manor, although Mike Flanagan hid them in bright light.

Ultimately yes, also in Bly Manor there are the famous hidden ghosts of Hill House. Except they were hidden very differently.

