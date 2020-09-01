The Haunting of Bly Manor, here’s the first, terrifying trailer for the new Netflix series

Share it:

Moving with the whole family to a house sponsored by Netflix doesn’t have to be a great idea: after the misadventures of the Crain brothers told in The Haunting of Hill House, in fact, the villa starring in the show will terrorize a new group of tenants. The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The series, the second season of this anthological series opened by The Haunting of Hill House, is now presented to us by this first official trailer and will no longer be based on the pages written by Shirley Jackson, but on those signed by Henry James in his famous novel The Turn of the Screw.

The plot will follow the story of a teacher hired to take care of the education of Miles and Flora, nephews of an uncle who does not seem to have any intention of honoring the tasks theoretically imposed by the custody of the two boys. The three will therefore be sent to the aforementioned Bly Manor, in Essex, a villa where the protagonists of the story will begin to feel the presence of definitely not very reassuring entities.

The cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor includes Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve. Trailer aside, meanwhile, here are some photos of The Haunting of Bly Manor; for the bravest, however, Netflix has made available the telephone number of Bly Manor: are you sure you want to call?