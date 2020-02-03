The Haunted PS1: a collection of fan made horror games in retro sauce is coming to PC

Share it:

The members of The Haunted PS1 community celebrate their passion for gaming and retrogaming with a unique commercial initiative that involves the launch of a double CD-ROM including several demos of amateur horror games featuring low poly console graphics '90.

The Haunted PS1 collection resumes "demo disc" formula that many joys has given to buyers of videogame magazines of the 90s and from the first decade of the 2000s: each of the 17 titles in this collection recalls the aesthetics and the graphic sector of the horror adventures usable on the first PlayStation console.

All video games from fan made collection they are available on the pages of the official website of the community of The Haunted PS1 and can be downloaded and enjoyed on PC: among these, the demo of Hearthworm, a spooky adventure tinged with elements of psychological thriller.

Also within this collection we also find Filthbreed, a first-person horror splatter that puts the user in the shoes of a nightmare investigator called to solve the mystery of the disappearance of several homeless people by the members of a satanic sect. There are even PT's "low poly clones" September 1999, a subjective escape room inspired by the now legendary Silent Hills demo signed by Hideo Kojima. Let us know with a comment what you think of this project, but first we invite you to take a look at the Potato Mode of Resident Evil 2 with ultra low graphics and the demake of The Last of Us 2 made with Dreams.