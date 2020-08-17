The Hater, the review of the original Netflix thriller

Share it:

The young man Tomasz is kicked out of law school on charges of plagiarismbut nevertheless lies to family friends who funded him following the death of his parents and claims he is still attending the course. This is also to make a good impression on the daughter of his patrons, the beauty Gabi, with whom he has always been in love without reciprocity.

To make ends meet, Tomasz manages to get hired, thanks to his remarkable skills with the world of social networks, by the company managed by Beata Santorska who, anonymously and behind lavish remuneration, destroys the reputation of well-known personalities of entertainment and politics. The company's latest target is moderate leader Pawel Rudnicki, whose ideas are in favor of welcoming, and Tomasz's job is to tarnish his reputation to be defeated in the next elections.

Hate flows on the net

The coincidences surrounding the making of The Hater are somewhat disturbing, as three weeks after filming ended, Danzika's mayor, Pawel Adamowicz, was brutally murdered by a fanatic nationalist.

And the similarities with the story told here are more than evident, assuming further verisimilitude in a story already cloaked in raw realism well contextualized in modern times.

On the other hand it is now on the agenda the spread of false news, the so-called fake-news, designed to discredit people everywhere and to unleash the hatred of those who find the world of the Internet as their only outlet.

The film – available exclusively in the Netflix catalog – scrupulously investigates this contemporary theme, taking its time in the two hours and ten minutes of viewing and delivering us a frightening human portrait in its chilling credibility.

Dig into the rotten

The director Jan Komasa picks up on that common thread which had already characterized his dazzling debut with The suicide room (2011) and once again it is the network to emerge as a territory rich at the same time in dangers and opportunities.

The determined protagonist, an anti-hero whose behaviors lead to a progressive empathic detachment on the part of the viewer – hardly willing to identify with such a devious and unscrupulous figure – finds on the internet the most dangerous and powerful weapon to use.

Brainwashing, deception and flattery they allow him to deceive the weakest and most naive minds, with the avatar of an online video game that becomes the perfect mask behind which to hide one's misdeeds.

The setting in Poland then mirrors the very hot political situation that is experienced in the countries of Eastern Europe and it overshadows the set of further nuances on the pitfalls of a blind and obedient fanaticism where the Other is simply an enemy to be eliminated.

The character of Tomasz, in his marked ambiguities, best embodies the most negative sides of modern man and the epilogue invites the public itself to come to terms with their own conscience.

Precisely for these reasons The Hater turns out to be an awkward and edgy film, full of a morbid charm which, despite the depths shown, knows how to capture the attention and interest of a reasoning spectator.