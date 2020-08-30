The Hateful Eight, Universal wanted the iPhone movie and Tarantino’s rage

Share it:

At the time of the pre-production of The Hateful Eight, Quentin Tarantino he was looking for new financiers and went to a meeting with the executives of Universal, who proposed a solution that was nothing short of extreme, so much so that the director, enraged, left his studies without batting an eye. The film was later produced by the Weinstein Company.

Quentin Tarantino’s fight against digital cinema and modern technology and streaming systems that allow you to watch a film even on your smartphone is a well-known and well-known thing. However, it will be that in the offices of the Universal management this particular was probably not so widespread, so much so that at the time of the pre-production of The Hateful Eight, the mammoth western shot in 70mm panoramic format by the director, those executives offered him a deal for to spread his future film also on smartphones, arousing the ire of Tarantino.

The director, surprisingly calm about the proposal, did not even go into a rage, but merely replied “Fantastic”, before get up and leave the meeting. We know how it ended: The Hateful Eight it was then distributed in the format desired by Tarantino from the Weinstein Company and today the public can really enjoy it on their iPhone and in general on any kind of smartphone, thanks to the presence of the film in the Netflix catalog. But know that Tarantino completely disapproves of this form of movie viewing.

For more insights into the director, Tarantino picked his favorite film of the decade, also pointing to Dunkirk in second place. Tarantino has always had clear ideas, even in analyzing individual years, and in fact we remember how in the past he chose for example Midnight in Paris as his favorite movie of 2011 or Mad Max: Fury Road for 2015, and so on.

