The harsh criticism of the Manchester City captain after the unexpected defeat against Lyon: "Different year, same result"

De Bruyne's bombs after asking him if he will try again to win the Champions League with City

The millions that were invested in the team, with Pep Guardiola at the helm, made it seem that the Manchester City had a better chance of getting a ticket in the Champions League semi-finals, however Lyon was more and managed to prevail against all odds.

This was also evidenced Kevin De Bruyne, captain of the English team and one of the leaders in attack, after the 3-1 defeat at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. "Different year, same result," he lamented in the mixed zone.

With that comment the Belgian made reference to the four previous editions in which he saw his team fall in the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Manchester City said goodbye to quarter-final competition – REUTERS

“The first part was not good enough, we know that. We started out slow and we didn't have many options. In the second half we played well, we equalized at 1, we had a couple of chances and obviously with 2-1 and 3-1 they finished the game. It's a shame that we're leaving this way, ”said the 29-year-old attacker who arrived at the club in the 2015-16 season and never managed to reach a final.

Since he's in the English club, he the farthest De Bruyne went was to a semi-final. In its first year, under the leadership of Manuel Pellegrini, Manchester City fell to Real Madrid 1-0 on aggregate.

Later, in the 2016-2017 edition, already with Pep Guardiola in the bank, said goodbye to the competition in the second round final when they fell against Monaco, after a 6-6 aggregate (the French won by away goal). The next was in the quarterfinals against Liverpool (5-1 overall) as against Tottenham (4-4) in 2018-19.

De Bruyne exploded after defeat – REUTERS

“It's time to go home, it was a long season. I have to go back because my wife is waiting for me ", responded when asked if he would try again next year. An answer that left open any kind of speculation about his continuity at Manchester City.

Manchester City midfielder was recently named Premier League Player of the Season, thus becoming the third Belgian to win the award for the best player in the English league.

The 29-year-old footballer assisted in 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign and equaled the record for passing goals of a season in the Premier League set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-2003. Also scored 13 goals, but he was unable to help City defend their top flight crown as Pep Guardiola's side finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

