The harsh criticism of the former president of Barcelona to the club, the “historical mistake” that Neymar made and the continuity of Messi

Sandro Rosell spoke about FC Barcelona

The former president of FC Barcelona, Sandro Rosell, spoke about the current situation of the Catalan club, in which, of not winning the Champions League, it will be a season without titles and riddled with controversy extra soccer like the rumors about the departure of Lionel Messi and speculation about the relationship between Quique Setién and the squad.

On the occasion of the presentation of his book "A hug", in which he recounts his experience after spending almost two years in preventive detention, the former director gave him an interview with the media L’Sportiu in which he spoke of everything: Neymar, Messi, Xavi as coach and the next elections.

Among the most resonant, the 56-year-old businessman, considered that "the template commands too much" and that “without making a revolution, which cannot be done for market and economic reasons, a profound evolution must take place. The template has to be renewed. Not all, but a good part. "

Bartomeu was the vice president when Rosell was in command

After echoing the rumors about a possible departure of the team's captain and Barça player, the former leader assured that, "Messi must be renewed. I know him and I know he is honest enough to fold the day he sees that he can no longer contribute anything. He himself will decide to fold. Love the club. "

While of Neymar, said, "He made a historic mistake when leaving, he lost Barça and he lost" and added: “I would sign him with two contracts, one sports, and one behavioral, with bonuses and malus. After Messi, he is the best player in the world ”.

Regarding the club's current affairs, he also said that Sertién "He came to Barça in a very difficult season" and he stated that Xavi seemed to be a good coach "but to comment on him, before he had to lead a Champions team for five years".

Rosell was president of Barcelona between 2010 and 2014

About his friend and current president of FC Barcelona, ​​Jospe Maria Bartomeu, who at the same time was the vice president when Rosell was in charge (2010 to 2014), assured that the management he carried out was good: “In relative numbers, he is the second president with the most titles in history. The first is not Laporta. Laporta is the third ".

Finally, and after promising his mother that he would not run for president again, he spoke of the electoral situation that Barcelona will go through from 2021: "It will be a shameless election. To blood and fire. I see an impressive war. Haven't you seen it already? With everything they have done to Bartomeu in the case of social networks (Barçagate). Everything is a manipulation. There are many interests. "