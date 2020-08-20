The harsh criticism of a former Barcelona player who had Ronald Koeman as DT: "I was not happy, I asked to leave and I went to Milan"

Share it:

Deulofeu made his professional debut in Barcelona – REUTERS / Vincent West

FC Barcelona begins to take its first steps after the debacle in Lisbon after being humiliated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League by Bayern Munich. The first thing the institution did was to renew the bench, which the Dutchman arrived at Ronald Koeman, former coach of his country, who also had a stint at Everton in England.

It was there that it coincided with Gerard Deulofeu, a young soccer player who was listed as the "New Messi" of the Barça team, but that after his promotion to the first team he could not shine and ended up being transferred from team to team until he was finally sold to the English club in 2015.

Looking at it from a distance, and in dialogue with the program Catalunya Radio 'El club de la mitjanit', the former Barça player acknowledged that He didn't have a good time when he was under the 57-year-old coach.

The Dutch coach was at Everton for 3 seasons – REUTERS / Albert Gea

“I can tell you about Koeman from my personal experience, and I have very little to tell you about him. It gave me absolutely nothing. I was not happy, I asked to leave and I went to Milan ", recognized the attacker of Watford, and who is currently looking for a club after releasing it to the second category. "We'll see how it goes at the Camp Nou"added.

Interestingly, after returning from his loan session from the Italian team in 2017, the Spaniard was bought by FC Barcelona three years after his departure. However, his game declined again with the Barça shirt and, in the few chances he had to play, he failed to convince Ernesto Valverde. Six months later he was already at the English Watford.

"The truth is that Barça does not give me any pity, in fact, right now I don't care", Deulofeu acknowledged when asked about the situation of the team in which he took his first steps as a professional. “For me the list of players they don't have is very strong. We are talking about players who have won and given everything for and for Barcelona. But it's a club issue, and they'll get by ”, he considered.

Deulofeu looking for team after Watford relegation

"The defeat with Bayern was terrible, also for the unexpected. I was impressed, they were airplanes. The Champions League has these things, if you don't wake up, they go over you ”, said the footballer, who also gave his opinion about Lionel Messi: "I don't know what will happen to him because I'm not in his head, but I would not like him to leave Barcelona. It has made history there and I would love for it to continue. He has a scandal career ”.

Finally he spoke of the Masía: “In Barcelona they have not had patience with the quarry for years. If you give them time, they learn the style of the first team. There are players, many of us have come out of there, but not patience. Now there will be changes, but they are years behind. "

