The Harry Potter cast does the magic for Christmas with a reunion with Emma Watson, Tom Felton and a big absentee

Let's start from the basic rules of a non-Muggle life and full of Harry Potter: there would not be a Christmas of respect, if it were not for the large hall of Hogwarts illuminated by all its lights and with its jig tree in the center. There are those who have made one reunion special to remind you that that image is the one that really puts us in the right mood to welcome the holidays with joy in the heart. The cast of the Harry Potter films in fact, he made an appointment for the classic pre-Christmas greetings and wishes and published the photo of the meeting among old friends on Instagram.

There were everyone who mattered, from Hermione Granger–Emma Watson to Tom Felton-Draco Malfoy passing by Matthew Lewis-Neville Longbottom. The big absentee was Daniel Radcliffe-Harry Potter, and it's not the first time he's missing the appeal. Emma Watson and Tom Felton posted the photo on their boards respectively, one in black and white and the other in color. The actress wrote "Merry Christmas from us" and tickled the pleasure of all the fans who every time they review the whole Hogwarts gang together they go into fibrillation with the most beautiful titles like Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, not to mention the magic of Harry Potter in the books.

Tom Felton, for his part, kept us to remember the old enmities between Gryffindor and Slytherin. And here is to add another small note, always on the relationship between the two families. Emma Watson and Tom Felton since they worked on the Harry Potter set they have become great friends and often spend the holidays together, as had happened in South Africa. They are so close that someone at some point suspected that there was a tender between two. However, nothing to date would confirm this.

To return to this Harry Potter reunion for ChristmasMatthew Lewis made the gallant. In the photo he published on his wall IG he focused all the attention on the roses in the center, or Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch-Luna Lovegood is Bonnie Wright-Ginnie Weasley. Neville Longbottom one of the best ever!

This meeting also has the appearance of a new piece that puts the flea in the ear and raises expectations for a possible future project. We always have high hopes, at every opportunity! In April 2018 the 3 boys, or Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis, had published a photo together and many had wondered if he was boiling something in the cauldron of wizards and witches and if there was any project in the air that included their return. A second reunion, without Emma Watson, had been in June 2019. Among those present: Rupert Grint-Ron Weasley, Tom Felton-Draco Malfoy, James and Oliver Phelps-Fred and George Weasley and Evanna Lynch-Luna Lovegood. The occasion had been the inauguration of the new attraction Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

For now we just have to take their Christmas greetings and keep the antennas erected to pick up new movements in the air that herald returns, of any kind.