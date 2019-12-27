The hard training of actor Mark Wahlberg

Share it:

Going through the actor's instagram Mark Wahlberg It can be a bit stressful. At home or in the gym, almost all of his publications are training and our Men's Health United Kingdom colleagues have decided to summarize their daily training routine in a report and assess its effectiveness based on what science says.

Mark Wahlberg's training routine on exam

The actor gets up every day at 02:30 in the morning. And what does science say about it? Getting up early is not good because, in addition to very early, it is still night and that can alter our biological clock, which affects our metabolism, hormones and even body temperature. In fact, our body usually sleeps 'better' between 02.00 AM and 04.00 AM and 01.00 PM and 03.00 PM.

Wahlberg, immediately after waking up, spends 30 minutes praying, and that is good, since it is a type of meditation that, according to a study by Carnegie Mellon University of Pennsylvania, USA, serves to relieve psychological stress.

He plays breakfast and Mark takes three turkey burgers, accompanied by sweet potato. Turkey protein and good sweet potato hydrates, antioxidant also because it contains beta-carotene, are a good combination to start the day, even if it is so early.

From 03.40 to 5.15 AM, he trains in his home gym at the orders of his coach Brian Nguyen. He says that training so early serves to focus his attention on the exercises and relax in the face of what he has left during the day. You exercise for 95 minutes, excessive time according to some research. Some study argues that exercising more than 23 times a month or more than 90 minutes a day is related to worse mental health.

It's time to regain strength and recover your muscles, so Wahlberg takes a protein shake. Long shower, rest for an hour and play golf.

Half an hour of golf and new food, such as meatballs. Upon completion, direct to your cryotherapy chamber to relieve muscle pain and reduce inflammation of the joints.

Another small snack, such as grilled chicken or salad with cherry tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and hard boiled eggs. At 11.00 is dedicated to resolve pending issues.

At this time, Mark has been awake for about 10 hours and has eaten practically the same as you throughout the day …

Meetings, work calls, go for your children to school, small snack and new training session, this time one hour. Is it good to train twice a day? Science says yes, as long as there is a break of at least six hours between sessions to recover well.

At five in the afternoon, the actor takes another shower and dinner. Chicken, fish and vegetables. And two hours to be with the family. Recent research concludes that having a solid family and social relationship increases the chances of living longer and better by up to 50 percent.

Time to go to bed to rest seven hours or so. No series, no sports on TV, no reading, nothing, sleep!

What do you think of your daily routine? It is a Hollywood star and you can afford it, but … would you endure a whole year doing this day after day? Mark Wahlberg yes and he is happy …