The hard letter of a soccer player with cancer saying goodbye to life: "I can't take it anymore"

"I am at the limit of my strength", these were some of the last words that the Italian goalkeeper wrote Giovanni Custodero before announcing that he said goodbye to the world after going through a hard cancer. He did it through a letter he published on the social network Facebook.

Custodero militated in the AS Fasano that is in Group 8 of the Serie D of the Italian League. For more than four years he was subjected to numerous surgeries and chemotherapies which dragged him to bed.

Facebook

It was last December when the player announced in his networks that he was detected a cancer some time ago and that he was battling a life or death fight. He suffered a bone sarcoma that produced "unbearable pain."

"I'm already tired, I can't go on", he wrote before the disbelief of his followers. "From tomorrow I will be sedated and can relieve my discomfort”, He continued.

This was the beautiful message of support he received from his classmates when he was being treated.

The Italian wanted to say goodbye to his followers personally with a message of encouragement: “I want to thank you for the last time what you have been, you are and always will be: my strength”He sentenced.

Read the full letter here:

Hi everyone!

As always, I want to be the one who tells you the development of my state of health. In the last publications I had mentioned that the situation is not one of the best.

Yes, here we come to the final battle, it is he and I, one before the other. And I look him in the face. I understand that the energy with which I have fed it in these years is strong, while I am already tired. I decided to spend the holidays away from social networks, but next to the most important people for me. But now that the holidays have ended with them, the last grain of strength that I had left, I decided that I cannot continue to make physical pain and suffering prevail over what destiny has for me.

From tomorrow I will be sedated and can relieve my discomfort.

I hope I have helped many people. That is why I want to thank you for the last time for what you have been, you are and always will be: my strength.

A hug.

Javier