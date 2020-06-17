The hard fight of Mexican professional wrestlers to survive the crisis by COVID-19

Share it:

The president of the Mexican Wrestling Association, "El Fantasma", delivers food to the active fighter, La Zorrita (Photo: EFE)

One of the hardest hit sectors economically for him stoppage of activities in Mexico before the pandemic of COVID-19 is the sports-entertainment industry, and specifically the Wrestling.

And it is that with the closed arenas and gyms and without other economic entrances from which to help, Mexican professional wrestlers, like thousands of workers in this country, suffer from not having a fixed salary, because they pay you for presentation.

Although there are some figures that work under contract, the vast majority of cases they have no social security, so these gladiators practically are part of the informal sector in the country:

" The general situation is that everything is stopped and not only is Lucha Libre, but hopefully this will normalize soon. "The masked man known as" said this day to the media.GhostWho presides over the Professional Wrestling Commission of Mexico City.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Olympic Velodrome in CDMX (Photo: AP)

Even the leader distributed food pantries donated by the Jewish Community in Mexico to support retired or injured wrestlers and female wrestlers; in the same way “El Fantasma” announced that this Wednesday they will do it with the male fighters.

This helps us eat even this week and the next. Then we will see

It was at the end of March when the Government of Mexico City ordered the closure of stadiums, gyms and sports centers, among others, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Almost three months out of the ring, professional wrestlers in Mexico have had to "weather the storm" to survive, especially the little known or not so popular and who, in some cases, They have had to use their limited savings to cover expenses and services.

Fight and work

After soccer, wrestling is the most popular sport-show in Mexico (Photo: AP)

Under his blue mask in which two silver rays stand out, Bajío Ray, a 45-year-old professional wrestler pointed to the agency EFE that this difficult panorama is not just for gladiators, but also for boxers and merchants of combat venues.

Like all professional sports in Mexico, right now, the fight is stopped and we cannot do anything else but wait for the authorities to give us the green light

It is worth mentioning that last Sunday, the businessmen of the Naucalpan Arena, in the State of Mexico, carried out a function of Wrestling behind closed doors, but upon learning the authorities of the entity they were fined.

Although Rayo del Bajío remains active as a fighter, some years ago, with his savings, he opened a small food business north of the capital. " But unfortunately, also due to the pandemic, we had to close "He expressed.

Obviously we have some savings, but although we have managed very well, they have been running out

The unemployment numbers

Due to the pandemic, the wrestling functions were suspended (Photo: EFE)

Last Friday, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that the Mexican economy outperformed the million formal jobs lost because of the pandemic. Of these, some 197,000 in Mexico City.

But despite these indicators, specialists have warned that the labor crisis would be broader when considering the informal economy, which represents half of the employment in the country.

The National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi) detailed that 10.4 million of informal workers left the workforce in April.

Like other informal workers, the fighters approached the Government of Mexico City to request you financial aid and the response they received was a support of 1,500 pesos (about $ 67) for June, and are looking for the same support for July.

" Procedures were carried out for about 500 fighters and only about 200 obtained the benefit "The wrestler told EFE Migala, with 33 years as a professional.

According to the IMSS, the Mexican economy exceeded one million formal jobs lost by the pandemic (Photo: EFE)

The woman said that such financial support is necessary for many fighters because the majority he has no other job and right now money is needed for food and service payments.

According to the most recent information provided by the Health Secretary (Ssa), Mexico accounts for more than 155 thousand cases of contagion COVID-19 and exceeds 18 thousand deaths. While Mexico City registers more than 37 thousand and four thousand respectively.

