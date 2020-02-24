The hard entry of Neymar that cost him the expulsion in 92 'against Girondins

Share it:

Neymar signed, during the match against Girondins de Bordeaux, one of the ugliest tickets of the season. The action cost the Brazilian the second yellow and its consequent expulsion in the 92 'game.

The action was clear warning: still in the middle of the field, the Brazilian lost his nerve and made a tough entry on Yacine Adli. Neymar had already seen the first yellow in the first half for protesting the decision of the referee.

Many users on social networks pointed out the proximity of the carnival and the birthday of the soccer player's sister as a reason for the second yellow, accusing the Brazilian of having forced her.

All: Neymar matured, is more complete as a footballer, has left the excesses. Neymar: Host! In 92 and next week are the carnivals!

Marquinhos unblocks the PSG

A double by Brazilian Marquinhos unleashed Paris Saint Germain against the Girondins (4-3), who resisted and embarrassed the whole of Thomas Tuchel, who faced the uncertain final stretch. A relief for the champion, who extends thirteen points his advantage over Olympique Marseille in the leadership of Ligue 1 of France.

The central of the Parisian team came to the rescue of his team that for one hour was disgraced and at risk by the boldness of his rival and the insecurity of the Spanish goal Sergio Rico, who alternated important errors with actions of merit.

Cavani was another highlight of the team. He scored the first goal of his team in the 25th minute, when he finished off a center to the area of ​​Ángel Di María. Cavani's 200 with Paris Saint Germain balanced the match, uneven seven minutes earlier, when the Korean Ui-jo Hwang headed a corner kick taken by the Croatian Toma Basic in the small area.

Shortly before that time Tuchel had to remove Thiago Silva from the field, injured, and remove Idrissa Gueye. Cavani felt at ease and shortly thereafter, heels, crashed the ball into the post. The PSG stepped on the accelerator. Kylian Mbappe could also score but the Benoit Costil goal appeared.

In the added time of the first part the shock stirred. Marquinhos made the 2-1 with the shoulder, after a free kick launched by Neymar. But then, an attempt to clear Sergio Rico hit the back of the Brazilian Pablo, who went to the pressure, and the ball slipped into the net (2-2)

The Girondins left the local defense behind. Marquinhos took a clear chance of Paulo Souza's team under sticks after Rico's mistake. But at the time of the game the Paris Saint Germain scored.

It was the Brazilian central that again put his team ahead in an action that Mbappe started on the left and that continued with an initial shot by Cavani that bounced off a defender. Marquinhos picked it up and beat Costil.

Mbappe clashed in a combination with Cavani in 69 in full round trip. The Girondins did not sink. He tested Sergio Rico, who successfully solved each visiting threat.

It was the Spaniard Rubén Pardo, who replaced Enock Kwateng at the break, who carried the uncertainty in the Park of the Princes when he made the 4-3 with a powerful kick from outside the area impossible for Rico. The end stirred. The VAR annulled Mauro Icardi the fifth to Juan Bernat's pass for offside and Neymar, after a hard tackle, was sent off.