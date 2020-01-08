The hard choice of ONE PIECE: Oden had to leave the affects behind

Share it:

The adventure on Wanokuni is continuing with a third act focused on the figure of Oden Kozuki, the mythical samurai father of Momonosuke and Hiyori. The one who marked the country for better or for worse is undertaking a journey to discover the world together with the future Pirate King of ONE PIECE, Gol D. Roger.

During the first phase of his pirate life, Oden met Toki, the one who would become his future wife with lots of children born right aboard the Moby Dick. The quartet will then move to Roger Gold Jackson on the occasion of the pirate's last trip. These last chapters of ONE PIECE told us about the epic adventure between one island and another, in search of mysteries and Poignee Griffe such as the one in Skypea.

Except that the inconvenience is around the corner: in the chapter 967 of ONE PIECE, Toki has fallen ill and is forced to stop. Fortunately for him, the ship was close to Wanokuni, where among other things the crew had to go in order to read the inscription on the Road Poignee Griffe hidden there. After a brief quarrel, Oden must decide whether to stop and not reach his goal to stay with his wife and children or leave them behind.

At Toki's request, Oden continues without turning and without admiring the new landscape of Wanokuni, already devastated by the numerous factories created by Orochi. Eventually, after a further crossing, Oden will reach the One Piece on Laugh Tale together with Roger.