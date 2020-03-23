The handsome children of Laura Zapata that few know

Share it:

Many will wonder how extensive is Thalía's family, because as everyone knows she has four sisters with whom she has a good relationship and although in the past she did not have a good friendship with Laura Zapata, the oldest of all, now they get along spectacularly, Well, the same actress has released it.

So now we will introduce you to the children of Laura Zapata who rarely make public appearances to talk about the family, since they, far from talking about the scandals of their aunts, prefer to focus on other projects, in addition to having good communication with their cousins. They are Claudio and Patricio, who are very attached to their mother.

Claudio Sodi is quite a heartthrob and Internet users have let him know when he offers an interview because, as few know, he is a theater producer, so he has shared credits with various artists in the medium, and has also commented on the battles of his mother in the world. of the Show.

"What a beautiful guy and he looks a lot like his mother", "What a nice boy. Very educated and intelligent", "My beautiful boy if they criticize you is because they envy you, you are beautiful," they write to Cluadio on social networks.

Claudio Laura Zapata's eldest son / screenshot



Meanwhile Patricio has focused more on art and nature, since on his social networks he prefers to travel or capture landscape images which he publishes so that his fans can admire, however he gets along wonderfully with his brother and mother.

