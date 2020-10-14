The Handmaid’s Tale, the handmaids are the symbol of the protest against Amy Coney Barrett

A group of protesters dressed as the red maids of The Handmaid’s Tale have flocked outside the Supreme Court to protest the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, the judge who is expected to take the place of the late feminist and progressive icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Many fear that the appointment of such a strongly conservative judge, may jeopardize the already fragile balances of the United States on abortion, health care, and immigration and thus, the victims of Gillead’s abuse and violence have become a symbol of protest against any form of abuse imposed by high political spheres.

As you will remember in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale women are deprived of their rights and used as a means of reproduction in a tragic dystopian America. Totalitarian society forces fertile women, known as handmaids, to wear red dresses to emphasize their role as bearers of children in the world.

The maids and their red robes have already been used as a symbol of protest on other occasionsi around the world. After Ginsburg’s death last month, protesters gathered before the Supreme Court after thePresident Donald Trump has chosen Barrett as the new judge. People also wore the red dress during women’s rights protests in Poland and the Netherlands and during judicial hearings on pro-abortion proposals in Kentucky and Missouri of this year. Meanwhile, we remind you that the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale 4 has been released and that this season will be even more heated than the previous ones. We still don’t know exactly when it will air, after the continuous postponements of production. The Handmaid’s Tale 4 will almost certainly arrive by mid-2021.