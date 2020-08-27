The Handmaid’s Tale, the first season is finally available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Yesterday, August 25, 2020, all 10 episodes that make up the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which thus makes its debut on the streaming service, after having gone unencrypted for Rai television channels. At the moment only the first season is available, with the others waiting …

In fact, the series debuted in our country about three years ago, but exclusively for TIMVISION customers. The Handmaind’s Tale, inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, was one of the starring series of the 2017 Emmy Awards, taking home eight awards, including “Best Drama Series”.

The Handmaind’s Tale tells of a not too distant future, in which the United States of America is under the leadership of the company of Gilead, a regime led by religious extremists who, after having imposed martial law and suspended the Constitution, have created a totalitarian, militarized and misogynist state in which women are considered objects owned by the state and deprived of any rights. At the center of it all is the handmaid Difred (Di-Fred, owned by Fred, his Commander), who remembers well what life was like before this regime and tells the viewer through recurring flashbacks.

Difred is played by actress Elisabeth Moss, who won the 2017 Emmy Awards for “Best Actress in a Drama Series” for this role. In addition to Moss, the cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter, Chuck and 24: Live another day), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love, American Horror Story, Flash Forward, Il mercante di Venezia), Samira Wiley (Orange is the new black ), Madeline Brewer (Orange is the new black, Black Mirror), Max Minghella (The social network, The mindy project) and Kristen Gutoskie (The vampire diaries).

Thanks to the critics and the considerable number of viewers who followed the first 10 episodes of the first season, the streaming platform Hulu has renewed the series for a second season of 13 episodes and then for a third. In 2021 the fourth season will arrive.