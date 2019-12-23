The Halo series begins production

Share it:

The wait may have been very long, but finally we can say that the next TV series based on the saga Halo Its production has already begun. Indeed, the adaptation of Showtime, which will tell a totally unique story in the franchise, but respecting everything we like about the Xbox saga in video games.

The news comes from Halo Waypoint (us via Gamespot), which is the website of the developer who is currently in charge of the saga on Xbox: 343 Industries. This is what John Junyszek, the company's Community Manager, commented: "Yes, the news is true! The production of the Showtime television series Halo has begun and, from what I've seen so far, it seems incredibly promising.".

In addition, Junyszek has also wanted to make it clear that 343 Industries has been working side by side with Showtime for this production: "The members of the study have been working closely with our partners and we even have Kiki Wolfkill, head of Transmedia, and Kenneth Peters, senior franchise writer, in place in Budapest at this time.". Finally, Junyszek shared a photo taken by Wolfkill. You can see it below.

A photograph that will quickly associate the diehard fans of the saga. Basically, because it is the chair belonging to Dr. Catherine Halsey, creator of the AI ​​known as Cortana. And speaking of both characters, we know that the two could be played by Natascha McElhone. At least that's what Deadline suggested in his day.

For its part, the main role will be for Pablo Schreiber, who will be responsible for playing the Master Chief himself. Remember that the series will not be released until 2021, on a date yet to be determined at this time.

