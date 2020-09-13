The Gunk on Xbox Series X: no Switch or PS5 for ‘the strong partnership with Microsoft’

The lead developer of Image & Form, Ulf Hartelius, spoke to the microphones of GamingBolt to explain the reason for the exclusive Xbox Series X of The Gunk (as well as on Series S, PC and Xbox One) and therefore the non-arrival of the ski adventure -fi on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch.

The high exponent of the Swedish software house that has gained international visibility with the success of SteamWorld series in fact specifies that The Gunk represents “an important step forward for us at Image & Form, and since we wanted to make our dream come true, we knew we had to find a strong partner. Microsoft was enthusiastic about our project from the very first conversations we had to introduce it to them”.

Behind the exclusivity of The Gunk on platforms of the Xbox ecosystem (including Windows 10 PCs), there is therefore the will of the Gothenburg authors to rely on a strong partner to promote and, perhaps, actively contribute to the development of this interesting intellectual property. Also for this reason, to the question posed by the editorial staff of GamingBolt on the possible arrival at a later time of The Gunk on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Hartelius responded with a laconic “unfortunately no”.

The Gunk is scheduled for release in second half of 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: since its launch, the title will become part of the catalog of games available “for free” by members of Xbox Game Pass, both on PC and on green cross consoles.