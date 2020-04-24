The Guardians of the Galaxy were to have a more residual role in Avengers: Infinity War

Share it:

Had they followed the course originally planned, the Guardians of the Galaxy would only have had small cameos in Avengers: Infinity War. It has just been revealed by James Gunn, which is a surprise considering the important role that certain characters ended up having with respect to the end of Infinity War and also later in Endgame, as expected.

The information was revealed by James Gunn taking advantage of his participation in the #QuarantineWatchParty event on Comicbook.com, through Twitter. It all happened when journalist Brandon Davis asked him if he knew how important the role these characters would play in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame would be. And Gunn's answer is very clear.

As you can see in the tweet below, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies commented the following: "They were originally going to make a cameo in" Avengers 3 ", but when I wrote the script for Vol 2 it turned into something else. #QuarantineWatchParty # GotGVol2.".

Originally they were solely going to cameo in "Avengers 3" but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty # Gotgvol2 https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

A real shame, however, that Gunn did not recount later what those originally planned cameos were going to be like. What is clear is that it was the quality of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 that made Marvel Studios change its mind.

In any case, it is a very interesting approach from which many fans are likely to launch their own theories. How would Thanos have obtained the Soul Stone, for example? This and other questions would have been very important if the Guardians had had a more residual role, that is clear.