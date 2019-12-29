Entertainment

The Guardians of the Galaxy director pays an emotional tribute to Stand Lee

December 29, 2019
Lisa Durant
Yesterday, December 28, would have been the 97th birthday from Stand Lee, the legendary creator of Marvel comics. Numerous fans from all over the world paid tribute to him on social networks, and, of course, many celebrities who worked with him also dedicated a few words.

This is the case of James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, who does not doubt in remind all fans Lee's work in creating some of the most iconic characters in the world of superheroes.

"Today, in what would have been the 97th birthday of my friend and hero #StanLee, I would like to point out that, in addition to Spider-Man & the Hulk & Thor, etc., he created the most popular Guardian of the Galaxy, Groot, who rarely mentioned. I love you and miss you, Stan. #StanLeeForever. "

With these emotional words, the film director acknowledges the work that his friend and partner Stand Lee has done and the amount of hours of entertainment he has provided us. Luckily, his work will remain in the history and memory of all his fans forever.

