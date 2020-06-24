The greeting of Antonela and the unpublished photos in La Masía: the pearls in networks of Messi's 33rd birthday

Share it:

One of the little-known photos of Messi published by Barça when he was in the Cadet A category

This Wednesday, the world of football is celebrating 33rd birthday of Lionel Messi, one of its greatest exponents of current affairs and, surely, of history. Among the thousands of greetings received by flea in its day, added to the hundreds of journalistic notes and anecdotes published, some pearls from Rosario appeared on social networks that attracted considerable attention.

The first was the tender greeting that his wife dedicated to him Antonela Roccuzzo. Captain's wife Barcelona and the Selection Argentina He uploaded several photos to his official account Instagram to wish you the best and express all your love to Leo. "Congratulations to the love of my life. We will celebrate today, tomorrow and forever. Thanks a lot. I love you"It was the message he wrote with one of the images he uploaded showing the happy couple hugging. He also did the same in the stories of the platform, in which a collage of them together.

Antonela Rocuzzo's collage for Leo's birthday

Another of the most outstanding publications was a thread that the Blaugrana in Twitter. There, the institution not only did a review of Messi by the inferiors of the club, but also shared several rarely seen portraits of the left-handed man as a teenager. "Messi celebrates 33 years today consolidated as the best player in the world: 34 titles, 629 goals, 722 games with the first team, 6 Ballons d'Or and 6 Boots of Gold. But do you remember what his career was like in the lower categories? ”, proposed the Culé.

Messi with the Infantiles B squad, the first team that joined when they arrived at Culé: Piqué and Fábregas are also there

It was so from the Catalan cast detailed, year by year, how the performance of the flea since your arrival in 2001 with 12 years. At racconto, his first great season, after overcoming a major fibula fracture injury, he had at the beginning of 2003 in Cadets A when dazzled with 38 goals in 31 games. In the following season, the rosarino went up so fast of level that he got to play in up to five different categories and he gave himself the pleasure of debut in the first team in a friendly against Porto de Mourinho, with 16 years and 145 days and from the hand of Frank Rijkaard.

Thus, in the last tweet, the Barca revealed the official statistics of Messi throughout his stage as a youth squad. Total, disputed 97 parties and wrote down 87 goals in four full seasons.

Messi's official statistics in the bottom of Barça

In addition, one of the greetings that took the most impact on the app of the bird was that of the English soccer legend, Gary Lineker, renowned fan of Messi. The 59-year-old former striker, considered one of the best of his time, did not want to overlook the birthday of Leo. "Happy 33rd birthday to Lionel Messi. He is nearing the end of his amazing career. 722 games and 699 goals for a player who is as creative and selfless for others as prolific and deadly in his ending. We will miss him when he's gone. Enjoy it while we can ”, express.

One of the first photos that Messi took with the Barcelona shirt

