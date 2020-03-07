'The Green Wave' and other feminist documentaries

4

'I decide. The train of freedom '(Pilar Aguilar, 2014)

Behind this work there are numerous filmmakers orchestrated by Pilar Aguilar. It is what the reaction has from indignation. In December 2013, the Government in power removed a preliminary draft Law putting restrictions on abortion. In response, the group of Comadres Asturianas is mobilized and from there the Freedom Train begins to be mobilized. The meeting point is Madrid. The documentary clearly reflects the voice of a society against going backwards. The result? Gallardón, the Minister of Justice resigned.