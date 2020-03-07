'The Green Wave' and other feminist documentaries

one
'The Green Wave (Let it be law)' (Juan Diego Solanas, 2019)
Every day in Argentina a woman dies due to clandestine abortions. This project tells the fight to end this legal deficiency. In 2018, a legal abortion bill that divided the country was discussed. Through data and testimonials, the documentary teaches the reality that has shaken the country.
'He called me Malala' (Davis Guggenheim, 2015)
The day-to-day story about the young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize was targeted by the Taliban and was on the verge of death due to the shots she received in the head and neck. His recovery was a miracle. This documentary shows how this defender of Education lives now.
'The moon in you' (Diana Fabianova, 2009)
Throughout history great taboos have been mounted on menstruation. How is it possible that it is still embarrassing to talk about something that has half the population? Fabianova goes around the world in search of answers, good scientific, good myths …
'I decide. The train of freedom '(Pilar Aguilar, 2014)
Behind this work there are numerous filmmakers orchestrated by Pilar Aguilar. It is what the reaction has from indignation. In December 2013, the Government in power removed a preliminary draft Law putting restrictions on abortion. In response, the group of Comadres Asturianas is mobilized and from there the Freedom Train begins to be mobilized. The meeting point is Madrid. The documentary clearly reflects the voice of a society against going backwards. The result? Gallardón, the Minister of Justice resigned.
'What the hell is going on?' (Marta Jaenes, Rosa Márquez, 2019)
There are many who think that machismo is something that is no longer felt in society. As shown, this work is available on Netflix where several voices discuss the phrases we are currently doing, about the achievements and what remains to be done.
'Half The picture' (Amy Adrion, 2018)
There are a small number of female filmmakers working today. Several directors review the unequal situation in the world of the film industry. In charge of blockbusters or indies titles, famous or less famous, with more or less projects, all have lived through the injustices of the sector.
'The Apple of Eva' (Jose Manuel Colon Wardrobe, 2017)
A work that tries to bring female genital mutilation closer to various parts of Africa and elsewhere in Asia and America. Through several stories this practice will be made known in many parts of the world that is based on tradition and that has women as the victims.
'Miss Representation' (Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 2011)
The media have been the great influence to make current society look. These media have shown a biased image of women: very little participatory and always close to canons much more restrictive than those imposed on men. This documentary reviews that history of the media.
