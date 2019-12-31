General News

 The Green Lantern of Justice League was not the one Zack Snyder wanted to use

December 31, 2019
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Green Lantern Yalan Gur in Justice League (2017)

Again, we know new differences between the version of "League of Justice" that we saw in the cinema and the one that director Zack Snyder originally wanted to do, and in what theory we would see in the one so demanded by fans Snyder Cut.

A user via Vero, the social network that Snyder uses for all his publications, asked if the Green Lantern we saw towards the beginning of the film, in that epic battle between the different races against the villain Steppenwolf, was the Green Lantern that Zack Snyder I wanted to place. This Green Lantern is Yalan Gur and it seems that it was not the one that Snyder wanted to place. As the director himself replies, I was going to place a Green Lantern, but not that one in particular, without offering many more details about it.

Does anyone know if this is Zack's Green Lantern? That is, they replaced Darkseid with Steppenwolf in this scene. Thanks, ”asks a fan.

That's mine but not The Green Lantern, ”Zack Snyder replies.

The way in which Snyder refers to the character, capitalizing type the article (The / The) in his comment seems to suggest that he planned to place a more renowned Green Lantern, one might think of something like Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner or Jonathan Stewart, but for now we can only guess.

Gif of the Green Lantern Yalan Gur in Justice League (2017)



