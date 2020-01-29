Entertainment

         'The Green Hornet' will return to theaters with a new reboot that will move away from Michel Gondry's film

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
It's been almost ten years since Michel Gondry premiered a hilarious film adaptation of the mythical green hornet, 'The Green Hornet', starring Seth Rogen, Jay Chou and Cameron Diaz. There are hardly any details, but the restart doesn't seem to have any connection with the movie from Gondry.

The unlikely hero

Far from being well received, Gondry's action comedy was A horny mockery full of ruthless action and jokes mark of the house that moved away from the common places that the French filmmaker used to travel until then.

The announcement states that the reboot will be a thing of Amasia Pictures, a producer directed by the former director of operations of Marvel Studios, Michael Helfant: “When I was a child, 'The Green Hornet' was one of my favorite television series. I liked everything: the green hornet, Kato and, of course, Black Beauty. They were the best! ", Helfant said in the announcement of the project, while commenting on the history of film rights.

"It was painful to leave them behind when I left Dimension. I tried to get them back on marvel before i went to sony, and then again in 2017 before the rights landed in Paramount. "

"It is one of the only independent classic superhero franchises," Helfant continued. “In Amasia we are delighted to create something new and truly worthy With the property. A new world that is relevant and exciting, respecting and honoring the original vision of the creator George W. Trendle. "

Of course, the character deserves it. We will have to see what is removed from the sleeve this company that has just begun to make some noise in the industry.

