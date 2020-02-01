The Green Hornet / The Green Hornet Will Have Reboot

Share it:

A decade later of the comic adaptation that brought us Michel Gondry, We get the news that 'The Green Hornet' is going back to theaters (again). It will not be a reboot of this film that starred Seth Rogen, Jay Chou and Cameron Díaz in 2011. No, so this new story comes to us it seems that it will not have any connection with the film by the French filmmaker and seeks to retake the beginnings of the story, the one created by George W. Trendle.

What will this new green hornet go? No further details have been given. It has only been confirmed that the reboot it will be a matter of Amasia Pictures, the producer that directs the former director of operations of Marvel Studios, Michael Helfant. As Movieweb has collected, in a statement Helfant has stated that this project will be novel: "It is one of the only independent classic superhero franchises. In Amasia we are delighted to create something new and truly worthy With the property. A new world that is relevant and exciting, respecting and honoring the original vision of the creator George W. Trendle".

The Hornet's history dates back to 1936, when it debuted as a radio series. Then he jumped to the comics, to the small screen in the sixties – with a successful series that only had one season – and then the Gondry movie arrived in 2011. In all cases the basis of the story is the same: The journalist Britt reid He is a masked hero who, in order to catch the bad guys, pretends to be a criminal. And he never goes alone in his mission. His partner Kato is always taking care of his back and they don't lack his high-tech car, the Black Beauty. Gondry added a humorous touch in 2011. What turn will you give in this reboot? We'll be alert.