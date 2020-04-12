The greatest heroes of film, television and video games face the coronavirus in a new video

Share it:

Quarantine is becoming a creative exercise for many people. Composing songs, desasaplanding video games, creating video content … all are good options to spend the best time possible while confinement lasts.

Today, the well-known YouTube channel Mighty Racoon, known for its funny animations, has produced a video in which we see many well-known faces fighting the coronavirus itself.

Spider-Man, John Wick, Goku, Iron Man, Deadpool, Saitama, Hulk, and even Rick and Morty They use their abilities to combat the threat of a gigantic monster with the appearance of the COVID-19. This 12-minute short created by Mighty Racoon and titled Heroes United: Coronavirus, has broken viewing records in just two days.

The quality of the animation is astonishing, not to mention quite impressive to see all of these well-known movie and television superheroes face a "real" global threat.

Unfortunately, the short represents fiction far removed from reality, and the coronavirus pandemic is raging in the entertainment industry. Recently we saw how the voice of Iron Man himself, Juan Antonio Bernal, modified the words of one of the most emotional scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

In this scene, Tony Stark sent a message of encouragement and hope to face the COVID-19 pandemic.