The Great Silence, the background on the film that inspired Tarantino for The Hateful Eight

This evening on 7Gold airs The Great Silence, 1968 western film by Sergio Corbucci starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and Klaus Kinski among the great inspirations of Quentin Tarantino for his The Hateful Eight.

The events of the film take place in the snowy forests of Utah in the late nineteenth century, where the Snow Hill locality offers refuge to criminals and various bounty hunters including Tigrero (Kinsky), a ruthless bloodthirsty who goes around with a priest's hat and a women's scarf. The latter will have to contend with Silenzio (Trintignant), a mysterious gunslinger so nicknamed because he is dumb and so skilled with the gun that he "silences" anyone he meets.

As revealed by Corbucci, the idea of ​​using a dumb gunslinger came from one of his own conversation with Marcello Mastroianni, who always wanted to act in a western but could not speak English. When the director met Trintignant, who didn't know the language himself, he decided not to let the character say a single word.

In the movie Silence uses a 7.63mm Mauser C96, semi-automatic pistol manufactured in Germany which has among its peculiarities the fact of having the magazine placed in front of the trigger and the long barrel. The weapon is known as the "Brommhandle" due to the handle similar to that of a broomstick.

Just Silence is the protagonist of the opening sequence in the snow, one of the many scenes honored by Tarantino in The Hateful Eight made unforgettable also by the music of Ennio Morricone, who then collaborated with the American director for the soundtrack of his film.

