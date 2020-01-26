The great controversy of the Grammy Awards prior to the ceremony

Share it:

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will reach what should be one of the most exciting nights of their careers, when they first attend the Grammy Awards, ceremony where they head the list of nominees, however, 10 days before the The music industry's big celebration was shaken when the Recording Academy announced that it had placed its recently hired executive director, Deborah Dugan, under administrative leave for inappropriate behavior.

Deborah Dugan and her lawyers they counterattacked arguing that the Grammy Awards are manipulated. That energy placed a black cloud over nominees such as Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, revelation artists competing in major categories such as album of the year, recording of the year and best new artist.

Tarriona “Tank” Ball, from the soul-funk band Tank and the Bangas, nominated for best new artist, said she is not allowing the drama to ruin the great achievement of the New Orleans group. "I feel that I am exactly where I have to be and I don't want any nominees to be taken away from merit, this is our moment and nobody can take it away from us," he told the AP agency.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will be full of musical numbers, with performances by Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Rosalia, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

It will also include special tributes to Prince, Nipsey Hussle (posthumously nominated for three awards) and veteran Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, who ends his career with Sunday's show. Lizzo, the top candidate with eight mentions, will also act.

Recording nominees of the year include "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "7 Rings" by Grande, "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Hard Place" by HER, "Hey, Ma" by Bon Iver and "Talk" by Khalid.

Only 10 Grammys will be delivered during the live televised gala; the majority of the 84 awards will be distributed in a previous ceremony in the afternoon. The presenters this year include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Billy Porter, Trevor Noah, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Cynthia Erivo, Ava DuVernay, Shania Twain and Common.