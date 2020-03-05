 The Grapplers could make their debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago we watched a video of the filming of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” which showed us how a series action scene was filmed. We did not have much context on the scene in question, and therefore we could not know very well what was happening. Now we are ready to give that video another reading thanks to new images and videos that also point, to take as a rumor, the possible appearance, and consequently debut at the UCM, of the Grapplers group.

SPOILERS NOTICE

…

…

…

..

.

Insider Charles Murhpy is made exclusively with these images and videos that have been provided, together with more details of the scene. Remember that in that video we saw Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) releasing some people of the New York police vehicles while John Walker (Wyatt Russell) was fighting a group of masked thugs.

The images reveal that the scene in question revolves around a meeting of the G20, specifically, a situation with hostages of G20 leaders (in fact there are already actors of the series in IMDb that appear with the character “G20 Leader”).

In the videos we can see moments like two armored vehicles stopping and four people running towards them, specifically those people seem to be women with masks, one of them with long, curly shiny red hair; a fight between Walker and these women in which he ends up defeated; or a final intervention of Bucky running to help Walker after taking out those who are assumed to be the G20 hostages of the vehicles.

The most interesting part is that as we advanced at the beginning, it is said / speculated that These women may be the Grapplers, in Spain known as Fighters. These are a group of women fighters who ended up having a life of crime. The group consisted of Titania, Letha, Poundcakes and Screaming Mimi / Songbird. Even more unique is that the original group worked for Roxxon, an organization that has already appeared at UCM, especially in “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”, and it is speculated that it could appear in "Loki".

Via information | Murhpy’s Multiverse