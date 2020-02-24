TV Shows

The grand finale of the Academy 2019-2020 begins

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The night of this Sunday, February 23, began the grand finale of the 2019-2020 Academy of TV Azteca, where there will be great musical presentations and duets with celebrities such as Lupillo Rivera, Aida Cuevas, Rocío Banquells and Pedro Fernández.

During this last concert the public was surprised to present the traditional anthem of the program, since not only the five finalists performed it, but also the former academics of this generation, the twelfth of the song competition.

It may interest you: How to vote for Dalú, the Sinaloense talent of La Academia

Angie, Dalú, Dennis, Charly and Carlos are the five finalists of the popular TV talent competition Azteca and tonight the first place will be played, with which one million pesos will be taken home.

The duets have already started in this last concert and have left everyone stunned by the great talent that has been shown during the presentations.

READ:  Arturo López Gavito and his obvious rudeness to Mariana Seoane

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.