The grand finale of the Academy 2019-2020 begins

The night of this Sunday, February 23, began the grand finale of the 2019-2020 Academy of TV Azteca, where there will be great musical presentations and duets with celebrities such as Lupillo Rivera, Aida Cuevas, Rocío Banquells and Pedro Fernández.

During this last concert the public was surprised to present the traditional anthem of the program, since not only the five finalists performed it, but also the former academics of this generation, the twelfth of the song competition.

Angie, Dalú, Dennis, Charly and Carlos are the five finalists of the popular TV talent competition Azteca and tonight the first place will be played, with which one million pesos will be taken home.

The duets have already started in this last concert and have left everyone stunned by the great talent that has been shown during the presentations.