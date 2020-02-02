Entertainment

The Grand Blue film will go on without fear: the trailer presents the nude scenes

The comedy of Grand Blue, although it has not yet officially arrived on Italian soil, it has conquered many manga readers first, and then it has also conquered the anime sector. The title of Kenji Inoue and Yoshioka Kimitake has managed to make significant space over the years, with a success that has also been worth a live action film.

After a few teasers and information disclosed in the past months, we finally know more about the Grand Blue live action project. The film based on the comic manga was presented with a short trailer that does not fail to showcase the characters and their nudities, maintaining one of the characteristics that made the manga famous.

Grand Blue will debut on May 29, 2020, therefore ready for the Japanese summer season. At the bottom you can see the poster with Iori and Kohei, the two protagonists immersed in the sea, naturally naked. Ryo Ryusei will play Iori Kitahara, while Atsuhiro Inukai will be Kohei Imamura. Tsutomu Hanabusa is the director of the film, with the production of the company "THEFOOL", while Warner Bros Japan will handle the distribution.

Above is available the uncensored trailer, while a second video has been made available with a small censorship which consists in placing the Grand Blue logo on the protagonists who run naked for university, and you can find it at the bottom of the news. Will the gags of Iori and Kohei manage to make people laugh also in the flesh and blood version?

