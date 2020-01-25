The Goya 2020 awards gala is full of brides

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We had already been notified last week at the Paris Haute Couture parades, but the red carpet of the Goya 2020 Awards He has confirmed it to us. The Spanish cinema awards gala has been filled with ‘brides’ ready to go to any altar. The first, the host of the gala, Silvia Abril who has had to hallucinate when she has seen Dulceida arrive who was practically the same dressed as her in a dress cut and in color. The fact is that after them there have been many actresses who have chosen white to wear in the night of Malaga, confirming that this color is the new black for gala nights.

The white has given the touch of light to the Malaga night, which was cold and rainy, and usually carries with it the elegance and the feeling of pure and clean lines.

The actresses looked like perfect girlfriends like Paz Vega, retro girlfriends like Greta Fernández, girlfriends with transparencies like María Esteve, classic girlfriends like Toni Acosta, super sexy girlfriends like Anna del Castillo and of course, a boyfriend, Eduardo Casanova.