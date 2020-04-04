The Government wants the remainder of the League to be played

The Spanish Government does not want the league championship remains halfway despite the coronavirus pandemic. As reported Javier Herráez in 'SER Deportivos', The Executive's will is that all the matches of the competition be played.

Although it is not considered a priority due to the situation of the pandemicYes, there has been talk of the advisability of finishing the championship and doing it sooner than later.

The Santander League it was interrupted at the end of day 27. There are eleven days of a championship that both the Federation and the League want to complete and do not end prematurely.

Belgium announced on Thursday that it wanted to end its competition, something that UEFA did not like. Your president, Aleksander Ceferin, has threatened to expel the country's teams from European competitions.