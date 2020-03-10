The Government confirms that all Spanish sport will be played behind closed doors by the coronavirus

Spanish sport is in crisis and armored against the coronavirus. In the absence of the Minister council make the measure official, andl Government has decided that All matches of any sport, professional or amateur, are played behind closed doors.

Note from the Higher Sports Council to the Sports Federations

/ CSD

An urgent measure that comes at the time of maximum rebound of new cases of this virus and that will be communicated by the Minister of Health at the end of the Council of Ministers that is being held since this morning.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports has informed all federations that the government will adopt a battery of preventive measures on Tuesday against the spread of the coronavirus, such as the closed-door celebration of all professional and non-professional sports competitions and events , state and international level.

Several federations, such as Rugby, announced today that they have received communication from the ministry received through the Higher Sports Council (CSD) on the measures to be taken by the Government, "in view of the evolution of the situation generated by the transmission of COVID-19".

⚠️The Government has decreed that ALL competitions and sporting events must be held at PUERTA CLOSED. ⚠️ This measure will affect Spain-Portugal of the European, scheduled for this Sunday in Madrid and the rest of national competition matches. https://t.co/RiBq2JvU7r – Spain Rugby (@ferugby) March 10, 2020

The matches of the next two days of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, scheduled for the weekends of March 13-15 and March 20-22, will have to be played behind closed doors due to the threat of the coronavirus, confirmed LaLiga on Tuesday, that does not rule out that the measure can be lengthened and said he works on "an alternative plan."