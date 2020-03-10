Sports

The Government confirms that all Spanish sport will be played behind closed doors by the coronavirus

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Spanish sport is in crisis and armored against the coronavirus. In the absence of the Minister council make the measure official, andl Government has decided that All matches of any sport, professional or amateur, are played behind closed doors.

Note from the Higher Sports Council to the Sports Federations
/ CSD

An urgent measure that comes at the time of maximum rebound of new cases of this virus and that will be communicated by the Minister of Health at the end of the Council of Ministers that is being held since this morning.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports has informed all federations that the government will adopt a battery of preventive measures on Tuesday against the spread of the coronavirus, such as the closed-door celebration of all professional and non-professional sports competitions and events , state and international level.

Several federations, such as Rugby, announced today that they have received communication from the ministry received through the Higher Sports Council (CSD) on the measures to be taken by the Government, "in view of the evolution of the situation generated by the transmission of COVID-19".

The matches of the next two days of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, scheduled for the weekends of March 13-15 and March 20-22, will have to be played behind closed doors due to the threat of the coronavirus, confirmed LaLiga on Tuesday, that does not rule out that the measure can be lengthened and said he works on "an alternative plan."

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.