The Gothic remake is official, it will be released on PC and Next-Gen consoles such as PS5 / Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few months after the launch of the Gothic Playable Teaser PC, THQ Nordic has Gothic remake announced, developed by a new studio based in Barcelona.

The project will be released on new generation PCs and consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at the moment the publisher spoke generically of "Next-Gen Consoles"without specific references.

The game is still without a launch window, however, it is certain that it will not be released in 2020, as confirmed by THQ Nordic. The Playable Teaser launched last December served the company to test interest on the project, the playable teaser was tried by over 180,000 people, 94% of whom left their feedback for a total of 43,000 completed questionnaires and 9,000 reviews on Steam.

The publisher has ensured that the Gothic remake will follow anyway a very different line from the one seen in the Playable Teaser, a simple concept that does not reflect in any way the final quality of the product. At the moment there are no other details on the matter, it is not clear if the reveal will take place during the year or if it will be necessary to wait until 2021 to find out more about Gothic Remake. The German studio Piranha Bytes, author of the series, does not seem to be involved in the works.