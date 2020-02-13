'The Goonies' will return thanks to a series and we are fibrillating with emotion

Share it:

'The Goonies' They meet 30 years later.

They meet 30 years later. Why do we watch the same movie more than a hundred times?



We've been hearing rumors for decades about a possible sequel to Richard Donner's mythical adventure movie, 'The Goonies', and although we will probably never see her, it seems that we will have a new dose of this gang in another format. As reported Variety, Fox has ordered the creation of a pilot for a project (still without title) that will come from the creator of 'The Bold Type', Sarah Watson

The series will tell us the story of a woman named Stella Cooper, who returns to his hometown to be a teacher, which he failed to do in New York. This carries with it a heavy secret, but once there, Stella will find "inspiration, hope and, ultimately, salvation, when she agrees to help three students who pursue their cinematic dreams when making a remake totally ambitious, a new version takes a shot of one of his favorite movies, 'The Goonies'".

Throughout the season, we will see how the passion of these students for the film will inspire a city that desperately needs hope in what seems to be a love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams. Watson will write and produce executive the pilot next to Greg Mottola ('Superbad'). In addition, the director of the original film, Richard Donner, is also on board as executive producer. A sample of that, although we may never see that sequel, although there is a universe of 'The Goonies' to explore