The Goonies, what happened to the protagonists of the Richard Donner cult?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight he returns to Italian TV The Goonies, a timeless 1980s cult signed by Richard Donner on a Steven Spielberg subject that owes part of its success to its unforgettable characters. But what are the Goonies protagonists doing today?

After making his big screen debut thanks to Donner's film, Mikey's interpreter Sean Astin continued her film career in several films before getting the other role for which she will go down in history, namely that of Samvise Gamgee in the trilogy of Lord of the Rings. Most recently, the actor played Bob Newby in Stranger Things season 2.

Also famous for starring as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Cursed Kingdom, Jonathan Ke Quan (Date) signed with The Goonies his second and last major role in the cinema. Thanks to his fighting skills, particularly in taekwondo, Quan years later worked as a choreographer in films such as X-Men and The One.

Corey Feldman, the face of Clark "Mouth" Deveraux, before Goonies he had already participated in two chapters of Friday the 13th and in another unforgettable cult of the 80s, The Gremlins, and a year later he also appeared in Stand By Me – Memory of summer. Currently, the actor is seeking funding to make a documentary on pedophilia in Hollywood.

Who decided to stop his film career soon after The Goonies and instead Jeff Cohen, the interpreter of Chunk. In fact, Cohen finally quit acting in 1991, becoming a lawyer specializing in rights in the entertainment world thanks to his law degree from UCLA.

The Goonies also saw the film debut of Josh Brolin (Brand), an actor who certainly needs no introduction. Famous for his participation in films such as Coen Brothers' No Country for Old Men, Milk by Gus Van Sant and Sicario by Denis Villeneuve, Brolin recently took on the role of villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Endgame.

For other insights, we remind you that Adam Goldberg has prepared the script for a sequel to The Goonies that he was supposed to present to Donner in the months of lockdown.