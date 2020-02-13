Entertainment

         'The Goonies': Fox will produce a metafiction series about the children's adventure classic

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The American television channel Fox He wants to bring back to the present the classic 'The Goonies' (1985) in series form. To do this, he has proposed a way that reminds us of the movie 'Rebobine, please' (Be Kind Rewind, 2008) of Michel Gondry, in which a group of children try to shoot a remake of the film Richard Donner.

Goonies 1

Television Metanostalgia

The pilot in charge would have a woman named Stella cooper, who has to return to his hometown with a great secret in tow and the feeling of having failed in your life in New York, so you must work as a substitute teacher at the institute of the place, where find a way to inspire three students who want to dedicate themselves to the cinema, so it will help them make an ambitious flat-to-flat remake of 'The goonies'.


Some of the best children's movies to watch as a family

History does not seem to connect beyond with the Donner film, except for the nostalgic self-awareness of the fact that it deals with a group of movie lovers and on the other looking at the inhabitants of a town that needs something That makes life there less dark. According to Deadline, the pilot has been commissioned to Sarah Watson, creator of the comedy 'The Bold Type', which will be in charge of this tribute to the production of Steven Spielberg banner of the generation of the eighties.

READ:  First diamond-studded Poke-Ball made

Watson write and be executive producer of the pilot with Greg Mottola ('Supersalidos') and the director of the original film, Richard Donner, which will be approving the project while the dreams of a sequel are fading more clearly year after year. They will also produce Amblin TV, SideCar Content Accelerator and Warner Bros Television, without release date.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.