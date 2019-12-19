         The Google weather application on your mobile: an app that should not be installed

Share it:

Raising the blind and looking to see what the weather is doing outside is a quick and easy way to check the weather, but that look is not going to predict if it will rain tomorrow unless you know how to interpret the colors of the sky (besides, it doesn't always work). And, since looking at the weather on the smartphone is extremely simple, weather apps have become very popular software within Android.

We all have our preferred weather application, the one we used to download with each new mobile boot. It may even be that the app that comes with the serial phone is more than enough to inform us of the coming weather. But did you know that on your Android you have the Google weather app and that you can anchor it to the desktop with very few steps?

A complete and very accurate app

Mobile weather applications are usually divided by their appearance and also by their functionalities. There are of simple and minimalist design, with colors and icons that awaken the imagination, for example. And Google is one of those: its app maintains the Material Design style while the company takes the opportunity to give it a nice touch with characters on the cover. On the other hand, it is not one of the most complete applications since your weather information is somewhat limited.

In the application of Google's weather, the current weather with colorful backgrounds and the nice detail of the main character, a frog, appears on the cover. Sliding the screen from the bottom up happens in the form of a vertical scroll the Hourly forecast for the whole day With temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, UV index and visibility. There is also the rain forecast for the next 24 hours as well as the wind and the sun tour with sunrise and sunset time. To top it off, the Google application offers forecast for the next day and also 10 days, both accessible from the top tab.

The data is well represented and appears very clearly. It lacks ads and time is offered depending on the location of the device; although it can search for a specific area with the top search engine. In terms of data, Google obtains them from The Weather Channel, a reputed weather service.

Ok, Google’s weather app looks great. But how to install it on the mobile? Well, you don't have to download it because you already have it on your Android. And you can anchor it to the desktop in this simple way:

Open the Discover of your mobile (the desktop to the left of the main one), click on the "G" of the widget or open the browser and look for the weather.

You will see the weather information for your situation appear first. Click on this information: you will appear in the Google weather section.

Click on the three menu items and click on " Add to home screen ".

". Now you will have direct access to the application on your desktop: just click on the icon to go to the app.

Although it is a web-app, and that the information is the same as what Google offers in its search engine, the shortcut behaves like a real time application. It is very successful, its design is attractive, it offers enough information and is not hindered by advertisements or in-app purchases. We recommend it.