         The Google Keyboard will allow you to copy and paste text faster: the screen has been pressed for a second

The Google keyboard is one of the best options if we want a fast, customizable keyboard that (in exchange for having a good part of our data), allow suggestions and machine learning integration when we write. Currently, if we want to paste a text that we have copied, we have to do the classic long press on the screen, as it has always been done on Android.

As reported on 9to5Google, Gboard is testing a new type of clipboard suggestionsso that we don't have to do this long press, but directly copy the suggestion you have given us from the keyboard itself.

No more holding down for a second

The method to copy text on Android is not the fastest. First we select a text, we give it to copy, and to paste it we have to keep it pressed for about a second. Google is already in tests to make the process faster, at least from Gboard.

The copied text will be added to the keyboard suggestion bar. This way you only have to click on the suggestion to quickly copy it READ: Update your WhatsApp Immediately - A voice call vulnerability spotted!

As 9to5Google has shown, after copying a text, it will be automatically added to the Gboard suggestion bar. It will be shown with an icon that will indicate that said suggestion comes from the clipboard. Thus, it will be enough to click on this suggestion to paste the text directly, without the need to do the classic long pres that we are used to.

For the moment this function is testing, so there is no official arrival date. However, taking into account the good rate of updates that Gboard has, it is expected that the function will not take too long to reach all users of the beta version and later to those of the stable one.

