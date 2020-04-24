         The Google Assistant will now ask you to say complete sentences when setting up your voice recognition

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we have smart speakers or smart screens at home we have to teach the Google Assistant to identify our voice to receive personalized results, such as reminders and favorite playlists, and this is done through Voice Match.

Until today, to teach the Google Assistant to recognize our voice we had to repeat their key word several times "Ok Google". Now this has changed, to improve accuracy now it will ask us to tell you complete sentences.

When we configure Voice Match now we have to say phrases like "Ok Google, put my playlist of workouts." In total, four sentences will have to be said so that the Assistant learns to identify our voice much better. Not like before, that just saying "Ok Google" could confuse several members of a family, especially if you deleted your voice activity.

How to teach the Assistant to recognize your voice

If we want to teach the Google Assistant to recognize our voice again, we just have to go to the Google settings, and in the Assistant section go to Voice Match. There we have the option to re-teach the Assistant to identify our voice using the new phrases.

Soon you can adjust the sensitivity

As leaked yesterday, Google has also confirmed that in the coming weeks we can adjust sensitivity from speakers and smart displays to the keyword "Ok Google" or "Hey Google" to avoid erroneous activations. This configuration will be done through the Google Home application.

Track | Google