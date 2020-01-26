The goodbye of Kobe Bryant of the NBA: said goodbye as a hero with 60 points

Kobe Bryant He retired on April 13, 2016 in a regular season match against the Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles Lakers legend said goodbye at his home, at the Staples Center, in a meeting that they can never forget fans of the golden and purple franchise.

The Jazz won by more than 10 points three minutes from the end, but Bryant still had a final show for his faithful. He took the ball and did not stop scoring to go to 60 points and give victory to his team.

Without doubt one of the farewells more emotional There has been in the history of the sport of a player who retired with five NBA titles, one MVP of the season, two MVP of the finals and two gold medals in the Olympic Games with the United States national team.