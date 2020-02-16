‘The Good Place’: The end, explained

Share it:

We just started 2020 and We have already said goodbye to two of the most brilliant and radical series of our time. One has been the animated jewel 'Bojack Horseman', which in its sixth season has put an end to the story of an ex-star television horse that navigates between depression and bad life decisions, and the other, and the one that we occupies in this article, comedy 'The good place’, Whose fourth and final season has taught us that life after death is only another place to learn to be a better person.

Created by Michael Schur, king of the ‘sitcom’ with hits like ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, is possibly the most underrated series in the Netflix catalog, despite the fact that his philosophical teachings, his great sense of humor and his charismatic and heterogeneous characters make up an important allegation (today more than ever) about the need for coexistence and empathy, the importance of traveling over destiny, above all should last forever and that we need others to become the best version of ourselves. With the show we travel to that uncertain place that is after death and discover that the dichotomy of heaven and hell (the good side and the bad side, for atheists) does not work and that it is necessary to build a new system where grays and the ability to be better be taken into account.

(Spoilers of the series from here)

Much has rained since the problematic Eleanor (Kristen Bell), the undecided Chidi (William Jackson Harper), the elitist Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and the polygon Jason (Manny Hyacinth) landed in a place they thought was Good and turned out to be Bad, a trap prepared by demon-architect Michael (Ted danson) and the ultra advanced assistant Janet (D’Arcy Carden) to torture them in new and creative ways. But the result in all their attempts was that they all came together to improve. They felt that they did not belong among the elect, but they had the decision to be. Thus, the six characters ended up discovering (when the whole lie was already revealed) that this system that separated between good and bad, with no space for grays, was wrong. An immediate restructuring was needed for which the protagonists are willing to fight.

We make a great temporary leap (we are not going to explain the entire series!) To reach the final leg of the season, where we found many emotional moments for which we were not prepared yet. Although the philosophy that we should apply is the same as the series teaches us: everything is more satisfying when there is an end. And this has come at the right time.

‘The Good Place’: The end, explained

In the final chapters of ‘The Good Place’, the protagonists finally arrive at what gives title to the whole series: The good side. As we pointed out, our protagonists have managed to save life beyond death (they have managed to establish a previous moral training test, a kind of Limbo, in which newcomers will be given an opportunity to gain their place in the system, either above or below) and your prize has been to enter the best place in the universe. The one in which they thought they were at the beginning of the series. And that's all they expected: a place where you can have everything you want without limits, where you can fulfill all imaginable dreams for the rest of eternity. But, What happens when you have everything without limits and without an end on the horizon?

Well what happens when they arrive: the great minds of the universe have been more boring centuries than an oyster, losing knowledge, without motivation to do anything but drink cocktails in the neighborhood disco. The best example is found soon with Hipatia de Alejandría (played by the hilarious Lisa Kudrow from ‘Friends’), who has left behind his brilliant scientific years because, what else does that matter if you are in an eternal paradise where there are no future prospects? The leading group, brilliant as always, soon finds a solution: give the option of not existing. That is, in a way, the possibility of dying. Now definitely.