‘The Good Place’: The end, explained

We just started 2020 and We have already said goodbye to two of the most brilliant and radical series of our time. One has been the animated jewel 'Bojack Horseman', which in its sixth season has put an end to the story of an ex-star television horse that navigates between depression and bad life decisions, and the other, and the one that we occupies in this article, comedy 'The good place’, Whose fourth and final season has taught us that life after death is only another place to learn to be a better person.
Created by Michael Schur, king of the ‘sitcom’ with hits like ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, is possibly the most underrated series in the Netflix catalog, despite the fact that his philosophical teachings, his great sense of humor and his charismatic and heterogeneous characters make up an important allegation (today more than ever) about the need for coexistence and empathy, the importance of traveling over destiny, above all should last forever and that we need others to become the best version of ourselves. With the show we travel to that uncertain place that is after death and discover that the dichotomy of heaven and hell (the good side and the bad side, for atheists) does not work and that it is necessary to build a new system where grays and the ability to be better be taken into account.
(Spoilers of the series from here)
Much has rained since the problematic Eleanor (Kristen Bell), the undecided Chidi (William Jackson Harper), the elitist Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and the polygon Jason (Manny Hyacinth) landed in a place they thought was Good and turned out to be Bad, a trap prepared by demon-architect Michael (Ted danson) and the ultra advanced assistant Janet (D’Arcy Carden) to torture them in new and creative ways. But the result in all their attempts was that they all came together to improve. They felt that they did not belong among the elect, but they had the decision to be. Thus, the six characters ended up discovering (when the whole lie was already revealed) that this system that separated between good and bad, with no space for grays, was wrong. An immediate restructuring was needed for which the protagonists are willing to fight.
We make a great temporary leap (we are not going to explain the entire series!) To reach the final leg of the season, where we found many emotional moments for which we were not prepared yet. Although the philosophy that we should apply is the same as the series teaches us: everything is more satisfying when there is an end. And this has come at the right time.
‘The Good Place’: The end, explained
In the final chapters of ‘The Good Place’, the protagonists finally arrive at what gives title to the whole series: The good side. As we pointed out, our protagonists have managed to save life beyond death (they have managed to establish a previous moral training test, a kind of Limbo, in which newcomers will be given an opportunity to gain their place in the system, either above or below) and your prize has been to enter the best place in the universe. The one in which they thought they were at the beginning of the series. And that's all they expected: a place where you can have everything you want without limits, where you can fulfill all imaginable dreams for the rest of eternity. But, What happens when you have everything without limits and without an end on the horizon?
Well what happens when they arrive: the great minds of the universe have been more boring centuries than an oyster, losing knowledge, without motivation to do anything but drink cocktails in the neighborhood disco. The best example is found soon with Hipatia de Alejandría (played by the hilarious Lisa Kudrow from ‘Friends’), who has left behind his brilliant scientific years because, what else does that matter if you are in an eternal paradise where there are no future prospects? The leading group, brilliant as always, soon finds a solution: give the option of not existing. That is, in a way, the possibility of dying. Now definitely.
Having solved the equation to really turn the Good Side into a good place for the souls that have earned it, each of the protagonists will have to choose their own destiny. And each one is more painful than the last. The first to leave is Jason, after achieving the great goal of his life: a perfect game of 'Madden' with his father. The next will be Tahani, although not on the other side of the mysterious door, but at the headquarters of the organization, where she will begin training to become an architect of new spaces for new residents. Then comes the turn of Chidi, who, although enjoying a placid and loving relationship with Eleanor, deep down he knows that he is sufficiently at peace with himself to say goodbye to his existence. And so it does, with a request that will break our hearts: "Go while I'm sleeping so you don't have to see how you leave". Oh.
Thus, the last one to be decided is Eleanor. But for your trip to be complete, although you have two more tasks to do. The first is to save a lost soul, that of Mindy St. Claire (Maribeth Monroe), which has been the only inhabitant (except delusional Derek) for too long of the middle place inserted between two worlds. It will encourage her to go through the moral test and so she can access a better place. The second is, of course, Michael. As a demon, he can't cross the door and disappear, but somehow, seeing all his friends leave has created an existential crisis. And now that? The one who has become her best friend knows perfectly what she wants and probably needs: have the complete human experience. It is what has tormented him from the beginning, and it is the last wish granted to him. Being a full-fledged human on Earth. Missions achieved, the undisputed protagonist of 'The Good Place' walks towards the door and ends its exciting and uplifting path. Let the tears run.
'The Good Place': What happens on the other side of the door
The end doesn't end there exactly. When Jason and Chidi pass that portal in the middle of the forest, what we see is Janet's face firing them. But when we get to Eleanor, we finally see what happens: an orange halo surrounds her and your body becomes a multitude of particles that are released into the universe. Right after, in what could be considered the epilogue of the series, we go to Earth, where one of those particles falls on a man who was throwing a letter from a neighbor to the trash. The spirit of the protagonist, the good deeds he accumulated during his existence (call it karma), invite him to be a better person, to recover that letter and take it to his rightful owner. It doesn't cost so much to be kind.
The owner, as we will see, is Michael, who already lives the human life for which he abandoned his demon status, between playing with his huge dog (called Jason!) And guitar lessons courtesy of his wife in real life, Mary Steenburgen. The letter that his neighbor gives him is what he had always wanted to feel human, one of those propaganda nonsense that you do not want or need, and that meeting gives him the opportunity in addition to saying something Eleanor taught him a long time ago: 'Take it sleazy'. A perfect closure, which allows us to look to the future with a very clear teaching: good deeds inspire good deeds and kindly fill the invisible energies of the world. An end, in short, more Buddhist than Kantian.
The truth is that philosophy has always been part of the DNA of the series, but there is a book in particular without which this last season could not be understood. Is about ‘What we owe to each other’ by TM Scanlon. We have seen it many times: in one of its pages is where Eleanor writes a message to herself ("Search for Chidi") in order to survive all the versions to which they are tested at the beginning of the season, also the He quotes when he understands that his partner wants to leave and that he should let him do it, and also in a YouTube video in which Chidi talks about him. This book is, as the creator of the show Michael Schur has said, the "backbone" of the end. But what does it teach us?
Scanlon develops the idea that acting morally is to abide by principles that no one could reasonably reject. "What he says in the book is a controversial position, but that I actually found very little controversial, which is that you must design rules that cannot be rejected by the people with whom you have to share the world," Schur said in statements to the North American Vox. The point system that dominated the classifications between The Good Side and The Bad Side was wrong, because it did not consider the circumstances in which humans made the decisions they made on Earth, and from there they are arguing different systems that reach Scanlon, who understands that each person has to fulfill what he owes to those around him.
That's what the whole series is about: of a group of characters that have to build their own moral system to live not subject to some authorities, but to be responsible for their own actions. In the words of Scanlon himself: "The idea is that the actions are incorrect if the principle that allowed that action could not be justified in the right way for the people affected." The greatness of 'The Good Place' is how it has made us reach this conclusion (which, on the other hand, does not have to be definitive). Schur has led us through a sea of philosophical references that grow and get complicated and find moral dilemmas that we can identify in our day to day. Thinking about what role we play in the world and how our actions affect those around us will make us better people. And this series, of course, has done its part for us to try.
