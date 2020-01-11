'The Good Place' returns brightly for the last time, marking the way to the end of the series

Share it:

‘The Good Place’ has finally returned after its winter break, but the bad news is that it has done so to reach its final ending. There was no point in continuing to stretch the series, so those responsible announced last June that the fourth season was going to be the last of the series. In fact, NBC has already set January 30 – a day later in Spain, where we can see it on Netflix – as the day we will know the outcome of the story of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason.

Beware of spoilers from now on

‘The answer’ left the protagonists in a borderline situation that seemed to be impossible, but ‘The Good Place’ has chosen ‘You have changed, uncle’ for not giving more laps on itself and marking the point of arrival. There is always the possibility of taking a new turn so that the protagonists of the series end up at another point, but everything suggests that the three remaining episodes – the last of them of double duration – will focus on solving the last obstacles.

Avoiding the easy way

Janet's move to postpone the restart of humanity decided by the judge interpreted by Maya Rudolph He barely gave the protagonists time to come up with a plan. There are actually several, all systematically rejected by Shawn until a logical conclusion is reached with the latter accepting that the status quo is simply boring and that he wants to continue having fun doing evil. Would anyone really have been surprised that the series ended up with the plan running without the need to specify all the details to make it happen?

And best of all, it would not have given the feeling of being a hurried outcome. With a small epilogue through a flashforward we could see how things have been, give us a happy ending to the characters and say goodbye in style. Nevertheless, ‘The Good Place’ has always cared a lot about the details and for the consequences of the acts of his characters, demonstrating it again in this episode.

That affects the series on all fronts, from the need to really differentiate the Janet to which the judge was accessing – especially hilarious the disco moment – until simply really shaping a plan as ingenious as logical but whose implementation is not going To be precisely simple. Everything has to be tied and that even gives rise to the sensational cameo of Timothy Olyphant, which also stretches brilliantly beyond the initial impact with the actor recovering his look as Raylan Givens in ‘Justified’.

Without ever giving up his style

However, the key has been to show the efforts to find the necessary plan to prevent everything from literally starting again and it has only been necessary 20 minutes to get it without being accelerated no matter how much the situation lends itself to it. . Despair has made an appearance when the quartet has offered to sacrifice itself without result, but have been burning stages in a reasoned way.

This series has always had a plan behind, even when it seemed to be a nice comedy destined not to take full advantage of its succulent starting point and also when it suffered certain ups and downs of interest to return to resort to the same ideas to gain momentum and move on . This episode is a new example of this, but also of its ability to cause the audience to laugh out loud. without sacrificing its most reflexive component.

I don't think it's the best in the series, but yes a perfect episode to define what has been ‘The Good Place’ throughout these four seasons. Now there is the doubt of knowing what exactly they are going to do in these three remaining episodes after Chidi's confession that he is the uncle of ideas, but that to materialize them he has to deal with another. The common front exists thanks to Shawn's support, but many things can still happen and I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants an intermediate solution. Of course, those responsible have earned our trust, so let's hope we are not left with the desire that ‘You have changed, uncle’ would have been the real ending.