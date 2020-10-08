The Good Lord Bird: the new TV series coming to Sky Atlantic

If trying to tell the story of John Brown is a titanic undertaking to say the least, want to show it in a television miniseries with deliberately caricatured tones. it is healthy madness. The difficulties derive mainly from two fronts: the work of Brown, a ferocious abolitionist of slavery active in particular in the 1850s, it must be placed in an incredibly complex context such as that of the United States on the brink of the Civil War; given the almost inhuman violence of his deeds, he is still a figure at the center of numerous studies and controversies.

In short, it is easy to have an entire bibliography that describes him as a martyr and another that portrays him in the guise of a terrorist. But if there was a clever way to tell these stories, we are sure that The Good Lord Bird – taken from the novel of the same name – would be at the top.

The peculiar narrative point of view of the series produced and performed by Ethan Hawke, in fact, he manages to give a certain distance from events, avoiding unbalancing or taking positions. But yet, just the caricatured and exasperated tone could represent a double-edged sword for The Good Lord Bird, which will debut among the series arriving on Sky next 7 October and of which we have seen the first episodes in preview.

What a beautiful country

Set between 1858 and 1859, the unsuspected protagonist and narrator is the fictional Henry Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a black slave freed from the so-called divine mission of which John Brown (uno spiritato Ethan Hawke) and his gang took it upon themselves to save all black people in the Kansas Territory from slavery. with the aim of raising a real revolution. But, due to a surreal misunderstanding, Henry is mistaken for Henrietta and decides not to contradict his “saviors”, as taking up arms isn’t exactly his forte, albeit for a just cause.

And therefore The Good Lord Bird, right from the evocative opening sequence, makes it clear what it wants to tell and in what time frame to do it. What immediately catches you unprepared are the tones of the production, that is an unmistakable mix of religious delusions, characters with clearly caricatured features, a violence exacerbated but attenuated by an over the top narrator and a generous dose of the absurd in the dialogues, as well as in some timid comic curtains.

But in this eccentric alchemical mixture lies the strength of The Good Lord Bird, able to clearly distinguish it from the numerous historical themed products that have invaded the serial landscape in recent years. And it works, proving to be exceptionally useful in characterizing the protagonists: a few sequences are enough to be captured by the magnetic figure of Brown, masterfully played by Hawke who has deliberately adopted an over the top acting style. At the same time, a defect highlighted by an at times infernal rhythm, the tone of the series dampens some of the most emotionally intense scenes, cedending too much to its more bizarre nature and light-hearted.

But on how much impact – for better or for worse – the stylistic register of The Good Lord Bird will have to wait for the finale. On one aspect, however, it is lacking from the beginning: like many other historical series, even the Showtime miniseries it clamorously flaws in offering a minimum of historical context. A cumbersome lack since anyone who is not familiar with that historical period risks not only understanding little of details or small events, but entire sections or episodes. It is certainly an intriguing bet, often compelling and seductive as we see all too rarely, despite the shadows peeping out from time to time.